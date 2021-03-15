DHS: WI surpasses 2 million “shots in the arm”

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – Wisconsin cleared two milestones in the fight against COVID-19 Monday.

The state Department of Health Services reports 2,015,127 doses of COVID-19 vaccines -- the so-called “shots in the arm” -- have been administered. This includes Wisconsin residents and non-residents, such as people from neighboring states who work here.

Just looking at Wisconsin residents, more than 700,000 (709,806) have completed their vaccine series, whether they received the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That’s 10,891 more people than reported Sunday and equates to 12.3% of state residents being fully vaccinated.

At last count, 1,258,563 Wisconsin residents received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (keeping in mind, some of these are now a single-dose vaccine). The state is averaging 23,509 shots per day during the last 7 days.

Vaccination numbers are expected to increase quickly throughout the spring, as two million people with medical conditions will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 29. Gov. Tony Evers says all Wisconsin residents will be able to get the vaccine starting May 1.

The state has launched a toll-free hotline to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines: 1-844-684-1064. Call center staff can help to find a vaccinator and assist with registering for an appointment. The hotline is intended for people who don’t have internet access, so please share this with anyone you know who could benefit.

Here’s a look at some local vaccination numbers:

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 24,889 (23.8%) FULLY VACCINATED: 15,125 (14.7%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 14,798 (22.9%) FULLY VACCINATED: 9,248 (14.4%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 29,579 (25.1%) FULLY VACCINATED: 17,781 (15.1%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 8,204 (18.1%) FULLY VACCINATED: 3,816 (8.4%)

NEW CASES AND DEATHS

The state didn’t add any more deaths to COVID-19′s death toll on Monday, leaving it at 6,536 after revising it downward on Sunday. Wisconsin is averaging 8 deaths per day; that 7-day average has been a single digit for six days now. The death rate remains the same, 1.15% of all known cases.

The DHS says testing identified 294 new coronavirus cases. The 7-day average of new cases is up to 437 after falling as low as 363 on Thursday. The state received 2,289 test results for Monday’s report. You can see local case counts at the bottom of this article.

A total 569,932 people have ever been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Wisconsin since that first case on February 5, 2020. Currently, 557,214 of them are considered recovered (97.8%), though these may include some so-called “long haulers” still experiencing symptoms weeks or months after their infection. There are 6,023 are active cases (1.1% of all cases) who were diagnosed in the last 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The state reported 30 more people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the 7-day average up to 48 patients per day. To date, 26,821 people have ever been hospitalized for serious symptoms of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, 212 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, 14 fewer than Saturday, and 37 fewer than one week ago. Out of those patients, 57 are in the ICU, seven fewer than Saturday and a decrease of nine from one week ago.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASES AND DEATHS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Barron – 5,472 cases (+3) (76 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,323 cases (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,120 cases (+4) (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,161 cases (59 deaths)

Dunn – 4,300 cases (+3) (30 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,097 cases (+5) (106 deaths)

Jackson - 2,585 cases (27 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,299 cases (+2) (80 deaths)

Monroe – 4,353 cases (34 deaths)

Pepin – 808 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,544 cases (+5) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,999 cases (47 deaths)

Rusk - 1,273 cases (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,543 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,563 cases (+14) (49 deaths)

Taylor - 1,783 cases (21 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,413 cases (37 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Vernon – 1,855 cases (38 deaths)

Washburn – 1,319 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Wood – 6,708 cases (+3) (76 deaths)

