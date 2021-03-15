Advertisement

Dunn County cab driver sentenced after alleged assault

Gavel
Gavel(WRDW)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Dunn County cab driver who was charged with second degree sexual assault in a 2018 case have been sentenced to prison.

Court records show Edward Woodberry has been sentenced to 16 years in prison with 10 years of extended supervision.

According to the Dunn County criminal complaint, Woodberry picked a woman up outside a Menomonie Bar on October 7.

The woman told deputies Woodberry pulled her out of the vehicle at Riverside Park and had sex with her while she was blacking out.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer responded to an incident in Eau Claire where one person was taken to an area hospital.
One person taken to hospital after incident in Eau Claire
Target
Target leaving downtown Minneapolis City Center offices
car crash
Osseo man dies following vehicle crash & fire
A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University...
Appointments available for COVID-19 vaccine at Eau Claire City- County Health Department
A vehicle crashed in Jackson County north of Black River Falls on March 13, 2021.
Vehicle crash in Jackson County results in OWI citation Saturday night

Latest News

Wisconsin Senate set to pass genocide education requirement
Owner of former Eau Claire construction company charged with theft
A woman gets her teeth cleaned at the dentist.
Dentists could join ranks of vaccinators in Wisconsin
State estimates $1.4 billion in relief funding for schools
Two found dead in Juneau Co. Monday afternoon