Dunn County cab driver sentenced after alleged assault

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Dunn County cab driver who was charged with second degree sexual assault in a 2018 case have been sentenced to prison.

Court records show Edward Woodberry has been sentenced to 16 years in prison with 10 years of extended supervision.

According to the Dunn County criminal complaint, Woodberry picked a woman up outside a Menomonie Bar on October 7.

The woman told deputies Woodberry pulled her out of the vehicle at Riverside Park and had sex with her while she was blacking out.

