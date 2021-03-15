Advertisement

Eau Claire County ATV trails closed as of Monday

The annual closure of state-funded ATV trails lasts from March 15 through May 14
Entrance to a designated ATV trail.
Entrance to a designated ATV trail.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - State-funded ATV trails in Eau Claire County are closed as of Monday, according to the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department.

Closing the trails on March 15 is an annual closure, which lasts through May 14 each year.

According to a release by the department, the dates coincide with the closing of adjoining ATV trails in Clark County.

Chippewa County ATV trails previously closed on November 15 for the season. La Crosse County ATV trails are also currently closed for the season.

Eau Claire County ATV trails will reopen on May 15, the same date that ATV trails will reopen in Clark County, per the release.

