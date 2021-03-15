Firefighters remind people to change their smoke detector batteries

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - As we spring forward Sunday, Chippewa Falls firefighters are reminding people to change their smoke detector batteries.

Chippewa Falls Fire & Emergency Services Battalion Chief Jason Thom said it’s recommended people change their smoke detector batteries twice per year. He said it’s easy to remember it when daylight savings time begins and ends.

Thom said not changing batteries regularly could cause smoke detectors to stop working, which could make the difference between life and death during a fire.

“Gives you a chance to escape,” he said. “Obviously, within seconds, minutes your home will completely fill with smoke, dangerous superheated gasses and having that early warning to alert you or awake you in the middle of the night allows you to escape.”

Thom said it’s also important people make sure their carbon monoxide detector is working.

