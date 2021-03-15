Advertisement

GOP bill mandates prisoners' stimulus go to restitution

(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers introduced a bill Monday that would require Wisconsin prisoners to spend their COVID-19 stimulus dollars on restitution.

President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package last week that includes $1,400 checks for Americans at qualifying income levels. Democrats rejected a Republican amendment to the package that would have prohibited prisoners from receiving checks.

Under Wisconsin state Sen. Julian Bradley and Rep. Joe Sanfelippo’s bill, any federal COVID recovery money sent to someone incarcerated in the state would have to go toward any restitution the prisoner owes.

Messages left at the legislators’ offices on Monday weren’t immediately returned. A spokeswoman for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers also didn’t immediately respond to a message inquiring about whether the governor would support the bill if it reached his desk.

