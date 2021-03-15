Advertisement

Local contest gives young musicians a chance to play with the pros

Young Artist Competition
Young Artist Competition(Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra)
By Maria Blough
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Know a high school musician that wants the chance to perform with the pros? A local competition is giving one student the opportunity to do just that.

The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra is hosting its Young Artist Competition once again.

Any musician ages 14 to 18 can apply.

The winner gets to play with the Symphony Orchestra at its concert on Oct. 16.

Nobuyoshi Yasuda is the Musical Director for the group. He said part of the competition’s purpose is to show the next generation of musicians what’s possible.

“We also inspire other young musicians here: ‘Wow that’s the same age of people like us doing that.’” Yasuda said. “I’d like to see that become a motivation for other young musicians here too.”

To apply, young artists must submit a video of themselves playing an aria or a concerto.

These applications must be submitted by May 1. All finalists of the contest will receive a cash prize.

For more information about the competition or the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra, click HERE.

