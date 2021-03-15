One person taken to hospital after incident in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person has been taken to an area hospital after police were called to Trimble Street in Eau Claire.

Public Information Officer Josh Miller says officers were called to a home around 11 a.m. for a man in danger. He added police were unaware if there were any weapons in the home.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers trained in crisis negations talked to the man and it ended peacefully. He was the only person at the house.

Due to the incident. the frontage road of Rudolph Road and Clairemont Avenue were closed for about three hours.

