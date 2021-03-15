Advertisement

Osseo man dies following vehicle crash & fire

car crash
car crash(WCAX)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A rural Osseo man is dead following a crash and vehicle fire in Eau Claire County.

Just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 15, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office responded to County Road NN, near Sieg Road, in the Town of Otter Creek. A neighbor reported a vehicle in the ditch was on fire.

At the scene, firefighters and deputies found the driver of the vehicle dead. At this time, he’s only being identified as a 67-year-old from rural Osseo.

An initial investigation reveals the driver likely suffered some type of medical emergency, which caused him to leave the roadway and go in the ditch. The grass and weeds surrounding the vehicle caught on fire from the vehicle’s exhaust, which then also ignited the vehicle itself.

