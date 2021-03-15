Pandemic one year later: Local churches

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The pandemic has disrupted how churches function, forcing them to be creative in how they worship, serve their congregations and communities over the past year.

Testing faith amid a global pandemic.

“It used to be about how good your music was, was the sermon good enough, were you entertained when you went,” says pastor David Irgens, of Saving Grace Lutheran Church. “Now it’s are you meeting my needs, where am I now, in a world that’s I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow.”

Despite the obstacles, New Beginnings pastor Russ Atter says his church has fared well this year.

“It was hard for us to shut down and it was hard for people to shut down, but it really forced us to stretch out of the church walls,” says Atter.

Whether it is drive-in services, broadcasting on the radio, or streaming worship online, COVID-19 has not stopped Wisconsin’s pastors from delivering their message.

“I would still come in and teach from here, all by myself so talking to an empty room, took a lot more energy than talking to a room where you’re seeing people’s reactions,” laughs Atter.

Atter says his congregation has been attending in-person services at nearly 40% occupancy since May, whereas pastor Irgens of Saving Grace Lutheran started welcoming back church-goers after the New Year.

“You get so much energy from them, as your preaching, and you see that it resonates in their heart and it just makes a difference,” says Irgens.

Reflecting on the year, Irgens says he’s grateful to be back preaching in-person, but it hasn’t been without its ups and downs.

“As I was preaching to an empty room, I’d think about the people that used to sit there, and I as I went around the room,” pauses Irgens. “And the people that you know, have passed away during the year, but knowing that we could just gather made a big difference.”

The two say adapting worship during adversities is what ministries are for and plan to keep their at-home service options around after the pandemic ends.

“I think the church is really, gotten so used to well you come to church, you get help at church, but where we can really be reaching —using the tools that are available in technology and that’s been enlightening for us,” says Atter.

Increasing community outreach, with each Sundays church bells, as saving grace Lutheran plans to celebrate Easter in a few weeks.

“2,000 years we’ve been celebrating the resurrection of Christ, and we’re going to keep doing it,” says Irgens.

