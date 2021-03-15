Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Indiana man killed 4, abducted baby after argument, police say

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a man suspected of killing three adults and a child and abducting his baby daughter had pulled out a gun and opened fire following a heated argument at an Indianapolis home.

The baby’s mother was also wounded. The 6-month-old girl was later found unharmed.

A police spokeswoman says 25-year-old Malik Halfacre was arrested Sunday evening inside the attic of a different home.

Jail records show Halfacre was being held Monday on preliminary murder, attempted murder and other charges.

Police identified him Sunday as “the suspect” in the killings Saturday night of two men, a woman and a 7-year-old girl.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer responded to an incident in Eau Claire where one person was taken to an area hospital.
One person taken to hospital after incident in Eau Claire
Target
Target leaving downtown Minneapolis City Center offices
car crash
Osseo man dies following vehicle crash & fire
A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University...
Appointments available for COVID-19 vaccine at Eau Claire City- County Health Department
A vehicle crashed in Jackson County north of Black River Falls on March 13, 2021.
Vehicle crash in Jackson County results in OWI citation Saturday night

Latest News

Immigrants who cross the border face more hardships amid a surge.
Growing number of Democrats asks for border intervention
Before both jurors were selected, the defense attorney for Derek Chauvin filed a motion to...
Ex-officer wants jury to hear about 2019 George Floyd arrest
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Stimulus check calculator estimates how much your payment will be worth
President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
In Pennsylvania, Biden to highlight aid to small businesses
On Monday, agents arrested Laura Rose Carroll, 50, and her 17-year-old daughter on multiple...
Assistant principal accused in homecoming court vote fraud in Fla.