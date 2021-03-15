Project Lifesaver comes to Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has brought Project Lifesaver to its community. The program helps locate people who go missing.

“A rescue program for Eau Claire County’s most vulnerable individuals, both adults and children, who have either a cognitive impairment or a medical condition that cause them to be at risk to wander away and become lost,” Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy Melissa Sommers said.

Sommers worked for years to bring Project Lifesaver to Eau Claire.

Used in all 50 states and Canada, Project Lifesaver was founded more than 20 years ago by its current CEO, Gene Saunders, who was a police officer in Virginia.

“When I was on the police department we started having a lot of searches for Alzheimer’s patients, and this was back in the 80s and 90s, and we weren’t very successful in finding them,” he said.

Saunders said he started the program to make searches easier.

“The clock is ticking against you,” he said. “You’ve got about 24 hours to find an Alzheimer’s patient before their in big trouble and even less than with a child with autism. You’re talking minutes, not hours.”

When people enroll in Project Lifesaver, they get a tracking device they wear on their wrist or ankle. When they go missing, the local agency who enrolled them in the program turns on the tracker and can locate them through radio frequency signals.

“Should the person become lost, the agency personnel on the team can go out, tune into that frequency, receive the radio signal and track to the person,” Saunders said.

He said it saves police departments money since they have to spend less time searching for someone.

Most importantly, the device will help bring people home safely.

“I’m extremely happy to bring such a program to this county, that I can bring a little bit more reassurance to a family at need who may need this program,” Sommers said.

Saunders said Project Lifesaver has been used to find people more than 3,700 times. It’s had a 100 percent success rate.

He said it takes an average of 30 minutes to locate someone safely using Project Lifesaver.

Eau Claire County residents interested in signing up a loved-one for Project Lifesaver should contact the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.