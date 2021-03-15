EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Diana Alfuth, UW-Extension Horticulture Educator in Pierce County, shares advice when starting seeds for this year’s garden.

Fill clean containers with a moistened potting mix made for seedlings.

Do not use regular potting soil.

Plant seeds according to the seed packet.

Cover containers with a transparent cover (this may come with the seed tray or use plastic wrap with holes poked in for ventilation) to keep them from drying out too quickly.

Water newly started seeds carefully, using a mister

When seedlings start to appear, remove the plastic and move containers into bright light.

When the seedlings get their second pair of leaves, prepare individual pots filled with a potting mix.

Move the seedlings carefully to the new pots and water well.

Keep seedlings out of direct sun for a few days, until they’ve had a chance to establish themselves in their new pots.

Harden off 2 weeks before transplanting to garden.

