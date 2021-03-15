Advertisement

State Superintendent candidates focus on school reopening plans ahead of election

(WJRT)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Both State Superintendent of Public Instruction candidates discussed their platforms at public events Saturday as the election is under one month away.

MORE INFO: Underly, Kerr advance in state superintendent race

Candidate Jill Underly held a virtual event where she said her focus will be on assessing the safety of schools opening during the pandemic.

“It should be up to local schools to see if they have the wherewithal to open,” Underly said. “The state shouldn’t force the schools to open for in person learning if they know in their local district, they cannot do it safely.”

Candidate Deb Kerr made her address from the steps of the State Capitol building, where she emphasized that students should be back in school now.

”We need our schools to open because we know schools are the safest places for students to be,” Kerr said.

Kerr and Underly will face each other in the April 6 election in the official nonpartisan race.

One of the two candidates will take Carolyn Stanford Taylor’s spot as Wisconsin’s chief of state school officer. Stanford Taylor began serving her term in January 2019 and is the state’s first Black state superintendent.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target
Target leaving downtown Minneapolis City Center offices
police
Three arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop in Osseo
Deputies found this car in a ditch at the intersection of Knapp Valley Road and Alderman Road...
16-year-old taken to hospital after car found in ditch
During the national anthem, the Norman High School girls basketball team took a knee, and...
Announcer apologizes for racist comments during Okla. high school basketball game
Coronavirus
WI DHS on Sunday: 274 new positive COVID-19 results, almost 98% of cases recovered

Latest News

A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University...
Appointments available for COVID-19 vaccine at Eau Claire City- County Health Department
Woman sentenced in 2018 death of 7-year-old Newton boy
A dog is blamed for a crash that damaged a building in Sturgeon Bay.
Dog blamed for crash that damaged Sturgeon Bay building
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden, Harris and others to promote relief plan’s benefits
Entrance to a designated ATV trail.
Eau Claire County ATV trails closed as of Monday