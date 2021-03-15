The Wisconsin Badgers are going dancin’

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Badgers are dancing for the 25th time in school history making the NCAA tournament as a nine seed and will face off against the University of North Carolina, the eight seed, this Friday night at 6:10 P.M.

The Badgers started the season red hot but faltered down the stretch going 5-9 in their final 14 games. The Badgers did have the 10th toughest schedule in the country though and that should prepare them well for their matchup with UNC.

