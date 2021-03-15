Advertisement

The Wisconsin Badgers are going dancin’

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) comes from behind to block the shot of Wisconsin forward Aleem...
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) comes from behind to block the shot of Wisconsin forward Aleem Ford (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Badgers are dancing for the 25th time in school history making the NCAA tournament as a nine seed and will face off against the University of North Carolina, the eight seed, this Friday night at 6:10 P.M.

The Badgers started the season red hot but faltered down the stretch going 5-9 in their final 14 games. The Badgers did have the 10th toughest schedule in the country though and that should prepare them well for their matchup with UNC.

