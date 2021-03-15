Tractor and combine sales up in the U.S.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Farm tractor and combine sales continue to increase in the United States and Canada, according to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. AEM officials said last week that February sales were 41 percent higher than sales in February of 2020. More than 32,000 tractors were sold during the first two months of 2021, which compares with 23,900 sold during the first three months of 2020, representing a 34 percent increase year to date. February sales of two-wheel-drive smaller tractors of fewer than 40 horsepower were up 47 percent from last year. Sales of 40 to 100 horsepower tractors were up 28 percent. The sales of two-wheel drive 100-plus horsepower tractors were up 46 percent, while four-wheel drive tractors sales were down 3 percent. Combine sales were down 19 percent for the month. Sales of combines for the two months totaled 544, increasing 25 percent during the same period in 2020.

Jennifer Smith is starting work today as Wisconsin’s new soil scientist through the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Smith has a bachelor’s degree in biology and master’s degree in Geography with an emphasis in soils from Northern Illinois University. She has more than 17 years of multi-state experience as a soil scientist in the private and public sectors.

Eau Claire County Fair organizers are looking for a theme for this year’s fair. A theme contest is open until March 22, with the winner receiving a cash prize. The fair is scheduled for July 26 through Aug. 1. Entries should be e-mailed to eauclairefair@gmail.com. The fair’s leaders say they also are seeking superintendents in some areas of the fair; volunteers also should e-mail eauclairefair@gmail.com for information.

Funeral services were held Friday in Cambridge for long-time Wisconsin Cooperative leader Tom Lyon. Lyon, who on March 8 died at age 80, worked for many years with the Shawano-based animal genetics cooperative that became Cooperative Resources International, becoming general manager of the co-op’s predecessor in 1985 and then being named CRI’s chief executive officer in 1993. He served on many state agriculture boards and committees, including as a founding member of the Wisconsin Livestock Identification Consortium; he also served on the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents 1986-1993, serving as its president 1990-1992. Honors bestowed upon him include induction into the National Cooperative Business Hall of Fame and the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame.

