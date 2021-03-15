Advertisement

Vehicle crash in Jackson County results in OWI citation Saturday night

A driver was cited after their vehicle left the road and crashed near a set of train tracks north of Black River Falls
A vehicle crashed in Jackson County north of Black River Falls on March 13, 2021.
A vehicle crashed in Jackson County north of Black River Falls on March 13, 2021.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOWN OF ADAMS, Wis. (WEAU) - A driver crashed their vehicle on Saturday night in Jackson County, which resulted in their vehicle leaving the road and coming to a stop near a set of train tracks.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Jessie Hoff of Alma Center drove off of the southbound lane of Highway 12/27 on Saturday night at 10:01 p.m. Hoff’s vehicle came to a rest on its side near the train tracks about three miles north of Black River Falls, trapping the driver inside. The driver was removed safely from the vehicle by the Black River Falls Fire Department.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office indicates that they contacted the owner of the railroad, and the railroad company was able to stop an incoming train within one mile of the crash site in the Town of Adams.

Hoff was cited for operating while intoxicated, fourth offense, as well as for open intoxicants and failure to keep vehicle under control.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that the case is still under investigation and no further information is being released at this time.

