1 arrested after traffic stop in Osseo

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - One person has been arrested in Osseo after a traffic stop took place March 9.

Osseo Police Department says Martinique Washington of Illinois was arrested after a traffic stop on Gunderson Road and Oak Grove Road.

Officials say they stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation and they later detected a order of marijuana was detected. 94 gram of marijuana and seven grams of cocaine were found.

Washington showed signs of impairment according to police, and he later admitted to drug use.

