Advertisement

2 people dead in Southern California fireworks explosion

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when a fireworks stash exploded in inland Southern California, setting a house on fire, blowing out windows across the neighborhood, and sending up a huge plume of smoke.

Multiple blasts were reported around midday in Ontario, east of Los Angeles.

TV news footage showed at least one home burning and a shed and scattered debris in a yard also on fire.

Firefighters managed to free a horse on the property that was trapped against a wall near a pile of burning debris.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner of former Eau Claire construction company charged with theft
The Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a Town of...
Two found dead in Juneau Co. Monday afternoon
Wisconsin health system: Worker deliberately spoiled vaccine (AP)
Eligibility date for millions with preexisting conditions moved to next week
BERNARDINO OCOTL-MONTES
Eau Claire man charged with possession of child pornography
car crash
Osseo man dies following vehicle crash & fire

Latest News

Eight are dead and a suspect is in custody following three Atlanta-area massage parlor shootings.
Atlanta-area shootings leave 8 dead, many of Asian descent
Bipartisan bills call for elimination of the estate tax
President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal deadline of May 1 ‘tough’
FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a leaning sign sits in front of the Kay Bailey...
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on...
Trump assures supporters that COVID-19 vaccination is safe