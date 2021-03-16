Advertisement

2021 Fido & Friends Fun Run/Walk supporting ECCHA becomes hybrid event

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Early bird registration is open for this year’s Fido & Friends Fun Run/Walk, which supports the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

This year’s event will be a hybrid event, which means you can register as a virtual or in-person participant. Both receive an official event t-shirt (guaranteed if order before May 1).

Virtual participants can walk, run, or bike the 1-3 miles any time over the event weekend May 14-16, anywhere.

Those who would like to participate in-person will join ECCHA at Carson Park on Saturday, May 15th from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. for a socially-distanced event with their pets. (Masks are required along with COVID-19 protocols.)

In-person tickets are limited and the early bird discounted price is $25.

For more information and to get signed up, click HERE. Pre-registration is required this year.

