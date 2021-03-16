Advertisement

Altoona School Board votes to bring some students back to the classroom

By Molly Gardner
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Another area school district is slowly bringing its students back into the classroom.

Monday night, the Altoona School Board voted to bring students from sixth through 12th grade back four days a week starting April 6.

The students would attend in person school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Altoona Superintendent Dr. Heidi Eliopoulos says the decision ultimately came down to what was educationally best for the students.

“Board members were in contact with families who felt very strongly about bringing students back and families who didn’t. As we talked about the health of our community, we talked about while we won’t be able to maintain 6 feet of distance in all environments there are still other strategies we’ll be able to use and we talked about what’s educationally best for our students.”

Kindergarten through 5th grade students are already attending the same four days.

