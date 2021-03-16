Advertisement

CHRIS LONGBELLA

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Chris Longbella of Oakleaf OB for Sunshine Award. I was blessed with my 3rd child in November, and Chris has delivered all my children. He is always professional, but silly when he needs to be to lighten the mood. He also connects with patients and family to make things easier on everyone. With times like we have been having, going to the doctor’s office can be challenging for people and he always greets you with a smile! He also gets siblings involved with appointments as he allows them to help find baby’s heartbeat and measures momma’s belly. I would recommend him to anyone to is looking for an amazing OB.

From the Glasspoole Family

