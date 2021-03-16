EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate my sister, Judy Brooks, for the Sunshine Award. A few years ago, Judy had two major surgeries. As of last March, when the coronavirus hit, she quit her part time job to care for her grandchildren so her children could go to work. Every week she drives from Boyd to Eau Claire to care for the grandkids. She is just our mom and grandma.

Denny and Jane Slowiak

