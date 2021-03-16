Advertisement

CLARK COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 16, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate the Clark County Public Health Department for the Sunshine Award. It has been a very difficult 12 months and they continue to help educate and promote health in our county despite the many barriers they have encountered. Most recently, they have coordinated very successful COVID 19 vaccine clinics. I took my father to one of these to get his COVID 19 vaccine and I was so impressed by the organization and efficiency of this clinic. We are so very lucky to have the healthcare workers, volunteers and fire/EMS that run these clinics in our community.  This takes extraordinary leadership to organize and run. Thank you for your dedication to the health and well-being of our community!

Codee Peterson

