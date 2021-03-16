Advertisement

Doctors rewrite ‘Hamilton’ song to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

By KOVR Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) - A doctor in California and his colleagues found some Broadway inspiration, using a song from “Hamilton” to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Andrew Liu, who has a specialty in hospital medicine, and six of his fellow physicians wrote their own rendition of “My Shot” from the hit musical “Hamilton” to encourage people not to throw away their shot when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The real struggle is the hearts and minds of people to convince them that you don’t have to be afraid,” Liu said.

The doctors released a music video to showcase their song and message. Liu hopes it shows others that their doctors are getting the vaccine and people should follow their example.

“This seemed like a good combination of community-giving back and medicine,” said Dr. Amanda Thornton, an infectious disease physician.

The singers recorded at emergency physician Dr. Fernando Silva’s personal in-home recording studio one-by-one with social distancing and masks. One of the doctors’ wives came up with the choreography, and a West Sacramento filmmaker edited the video.

“By the end, we were like, ‘All right, this is pretty cool,’” Silva said.

Liu’s wife, Dr. Tuong-Vi Ha, a family medicine physician, also took part in the video. She used her time in the spotlight to encourage vaccinating children, so they can return to school, which she knows is important for work-at-home parents.

“I think all of us working at home, especially with young kids, really felt it this year,” she said.

After a year with highs and lows for many, these doctors hope they hit the right pitch with their message.

