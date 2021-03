EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I nominate Doris Tallman for the Sunshine Award because she has kept our quilting group working at home through the pandemic to meet our YEARLY goal of 1000 quilts at New Hope Lutheran Church, Sand Creek. She has made backs, put together tops for us to sew, and stitched middles. All our thanks, from the New Hope Comforters.

Sharon Nelson

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.