EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Barb Hagenson, or as I call her, mom, recently came to the rescue of the Stanley Fire Dept on Sunday the 14th by making a fresh kettle of chicken soup for the firefighters who were in the cold battling a house fire in subzero temperatures. She also made warm cake and made sure they were comfortable as well. Love you, Mom. Keep up the good work. We all appreciate you! Please give Barb the Sunshine Award.

Tyler Hagenson

