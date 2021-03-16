Advertisement

BARB HAGENSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Barb Hagenson, or as I call her, mom, recently came to the rescue of the Stanley Fire Dept on Sunday the 14th by making a fresh kettle of chicken soup for the firefighters who were in the cold battling a house fire in subzero temperatures. She also made warm cake and made sure they were comfortable as well. Love you, Mom. Keep up the good work. We all appreciate you! Please give Barb the Sunshine Award.

Tyler Hagenson

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner of former Eau Claire construction company charged with theft
The Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a Town of...
Two found dead in Juneau Co. Monday afternoon
Wisconsin health system: Worker deliberately spoiled vaccine (AP)
Eligibility date for millions with preexisting conditions moved to next week
BERNARDINO OCOTL-MONTES
Eau Claire man charged with possession of child pornography
car crash
Osseo man dies following vehicle crash & fire

Latest News

WILLIE MCCALEBB
MIRANDA BLUM
JUDY BROOKS
PAM NIMMO
GARRETT & HANNAH MILLER