DR. ROBERT PEDERSON AND PEDERSON DENTAL

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dr. Robert Pederson and his staff for the Sunshine Award. They are always professional and offer quality care. They are so friendly and helpful. They promote preventive dental care, work to put the patient at ease, and are always willing to make sure appointments will work for you. They make going to the dentist a positive.

Mary Steery

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.