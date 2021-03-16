Eau Claire business owners look to save art gallery after facing overwhelming challenges during pandemic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The COVID-19 pandemic has taken an undeniable toll on businesses. Some business owners look to normalcy in the near future, but for others, the challenges over the last year were too overwhelming.

Jo Ellen Burke and Terry Meyer, owners of 200 Main Art & Wine in downtown Eau Claire are hoping their beloved shop does not become a “COVID casualty”.

The co-owners announced in early March the business would close.

“It just wasn’t sustainable because the events we held were just not possible,” Burke says.

Burke and Meyer opened the shop about two years ago as an art gallery, but also a place for people to gather for events, live music, conversation and more. When the effects of COVID-19 hit the Chippewa Valley in March 2020, the shop implemented a mask requirement and capacity limit and continued to sell wine.

However without the events, 200 Main Art &Wine wasn’t bringing in enough revenue, forcing Burke and Meyer to join the long list of businesses that wouldn’t survive the pandemic.

“It’s just like a restaurant, without the people it doesn’t work,” Meyer says.

Once that decision was made public, loyal customers were not happy about losing the cozy venue.

“We thought, boy it is gonna be tough to say goodbye to this precious place and all these loyal supporters stepped up and said we want to see you carry this on and how can we maintain 200 main,” Burke says after getting that response from the community, they are now hoping they can sell the business by this summer to avoid closing their doors for good.

“We are going over some numbers, working with a few people and hoping we can still make this happen for the community,” Burke says. “I think within a year this area downtown will be thriving”.

