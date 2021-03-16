Eau Claire man charged with possession of child pornography

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man has been charged with possession of child pornography after being accused of sending a video containing child pornography over Facebook.

The criminal complaint says Bernardino Ocotl- Montes has been charged with one count. It also says on April 28, 2020, a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cybertip was reported and submitted by Facebook.

According to the complaint, Ocotl-Montes sent the video to another Facebook account.

His cash bond was set at $2,500 and was posted on March 16. He is scheduled to appear in court next on March 22.

