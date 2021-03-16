Advertisement

Eau Claire man charged with possession of child pornography

BERNARDINO OCOTL-MONTES
BERNARDINO OCOTL-MONTES(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man has been charged with possession of child pornography after being accused of sending a video containing child pornography over Facebook.

The criminal complaint says Bernardino Ocotl- Montes has been charged with one count. It also says on April 28, 2020, a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cybertip was reported and submitted by Facebook.

According to the complaint, Ocotl-Montes sent the video to another Facebook account.

His cash bond was set at $2,500 and was posted on March 16. He is scheduled to appear in court next on March 22.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner of former Eau Claire construction company charged with theft
The Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a Town of...
Two found dead in Juneau Co. Monday afternoon
Wisconsin health system: Worker deliberately spoiled vaccine (AP)
Eligibility date for millions with preexisting conditions moved to next week
car crash
Osseo man dies following vehicle crash & fire

Latest News

Bipartisan bills call for elimination of the estate tax
Inside the set up for Lambeau Field's COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Lambeau Field COVID-19 vaccination site opens Wednesday
Dr. Paraic Kenny shows the results of genome sequencing and how the UK variant has been found...
UK covid variant found in La Crosse County
Even though things are improving, we are not out of the pandemic quite yet.
When will the pandemic officially come to an end?
WATCH: Lambeau Field vaccination site opens Wednesday
WATCH: Lambeau Field vaccination site opens Wednesday