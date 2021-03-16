Advertisement

GARRETT & HANNAH MILLER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Hatfield Fire and Rescue of Hatfield, WI would like to nominate Garrett and Hannah Miller for the Sunshine Award. For the past three years, Garrett and Hannah have put a great deal of time and effort into organizing and promoting an annual ice fishing contest with all proceeds donated to Hatfield Fire and Rescue. Located in a small rural area and self-funded, we rely heavily on two fundraisers a year which had to be cancelled in 2020 due to COVID. The proceeds from the ice fishing contest are appreciated beyond words. Thank you, Garret and Hannah, for all you do to help us and the community!

Hatfield Fire and Rescue

