EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Pam Nimmo for the Sunshine Award. Pam is a very giving person. She works at Special Olympics events and the Polar Plunge. For years she has removed snow at my house. She refuses pay and says that is what neighbors do for each other. Now her daughter, Zoey, shovels the steps. I think she is seven. I see her clear other people’s sidewalks too.

John & Cheryl Meyer

