Advertisement

GOP bill mandates prisoners’ stimulus go to restitution

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill that would require prisoners to spend their COVID-19 stimulus money on restitution.

Democrats rejected a Republican amendment to the $1.9 trillion stimulus package President Joe Biden signed last week that would have prevented prisoners from receiving stimulus checks.

Wisconsin state Sen. Julian Bradley and Rep. Joe Sanfelippo introduced a bill Monday that would require federal stimulus money received by someone who is incarcerated to go toward any restitution the prisoner owes.

Messages left at both Bradley and Sanfelippo’s offices weren’t immediately returned. A spokeswoman for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers also didn’t immediately respond to a message.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer responded to an incident in Eau Claire where one person was taken to an area hospital.
One person taken to hospital after incident in Eau Claire
Target
Target leaving downtown Minneapolis City Center offices
car crash
Osseo man dies following vehicle crash & fire
A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University...
Appointments available for COVID-19 vaccine at Eau Claire City- County Health Department
A vehicle crashed in Jackson County north of Black River Falls on March 13, 2021.
Vehicle crash in Jackson County results in OWI citation Saturday night

Latest News

Wisconsin Senate set to pass genocide education requirement
A woman gets her teeth cleaned at the dentist.
Dentists could join ranks of vaccinators in Wisconsin
Restaurant workers in Wisconsin could see an hourly wage increase under a new bill introduced...
Wisconsin Democrats introduce bill to eliminate “tipped” minimum wage
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee...
Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general