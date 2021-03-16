Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Four family members killed over stimulus check in Ind., witness says

By WISH staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - The survivor of the shooting that killed four family members in Indiana says it was due to a dispute over a stimulus check.

Police arrested Malik Halfacre, 25, on Sunday night in connection to the killings.

Neighbor Craig Jackson says he was waiting on a food delivery late Saturday when he heard a knock on his door.

“She said, ‘Can you help me? I have been shot,’” Jackson said.

Her family says it was Jeanettrius Moore and that she had been shot by Halfacre.

“She said her baby daddy shot her. And he shot her, her mother and the kids. She said she was the only person who got away,” Jackson said.

While they waited for help to arrive, Jackson tried to keep Moore conscious by talking to her.

“I said, ‘Why did he shoot you?’ And her exact words were ‘stimulus money,’” he said.

He was in disbelief that someone would kill four people and injure another over a stimulus check.

The people killed in the shooting have been identified as Anthony Johnson, Daquan Moore, Eve Moore, and Tomeeka Brown.

Moore told Jackson after the shooting that Halfacre was chasing her.

“She was frantic,” he said. “She was hysterical. She was in pain.”

Jackson said a pickup truck drove around the block slowly three times while they were waiting, but he couldn’t see who was inside.

“She kept on saying, ‘Please help me, please help me, please help me,’” Jackson said. “And I told her, I said, ‘The police are on the way. The police are on the way.’”

Jeanettrius Moore was released from the hospital Monday, according to her family.

The suspect was taken into custody after a standoff with police. He’s expected to face charges for murder, robbery and attempted murder.

Halfacre is also accused of kidnapping his 6-month-old baby. The child was not harmed.

Copyright 2021 WISH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer responded to an incident in Eau Claire where one person was taken to an area hospital.
One person taken to hospital after incident in Eau Claire
Target
Target leaving downtown Minneapolis City Center offices
car crash
Osseo man dies following vehicle crash & fire
A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University...
Appointments available for COVID-19 vaccine at Eau Claire City- County Health Department
A vehicle crashed in Jackson County north of Black River Falls on March 13, 2021.
Vehicle crash in Jackson County results in OWI citation Saturday night

Latest News

Immigrants who cross the border face more hardships amid a surge.
Growing number of Democrats asks for border intervention
Before both jurors were selected, the defense attorney for Derek Chauvin filed a motion to...
Ex-officer wants jury to hear about 2019 George Floyd arrest
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Stimulus check calculator estimates how much your payment will be worth
President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
In Pennsylvania, Biden to highlight aid to small businesses
On Monday, agents arrested Laura Rose Carroll, 50, and her 17-year-old daughter on multiple...
Assistant principal accused in homecoming court vote fraud in Fla.