Local Wis. health officials urge against traveling for spring break

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With spring break right around the corner, doctors on federal, state and local levels are urging people to hold off on traveling in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Travel around Thanksgiving and Christmas resulted in large outbreaks of COVID-19, according to a news release from UW Health. Chief quality officer Dr. Jeff Pothof explained while things have improved, it is critical that people do not let their guard down to protect themselves against the virus.

“You don’t want to be that person that then spreads the disease, the disease that might even be a variant that’s not around here yet, because you had traveled, are now asymptomatic positive, and now able to spread to other people in your community,” Dr. Pothof said.

If you must travel, UW Health says people should wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash their hands, regardless of their vaccination status. Travelers are also advised to review testing and vaccination requirements before heading to their destination to avoid long and costly quarantines, or even denial of entry back to the U.S.

“There is no question the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter by the day, but we still need to be cautious until many more people are vaccinated,” said Dr. Pothof. “If we want the opportunity to gather in the summer or fall, we still need to make good decisions during this time.”

According to the latest CDC guidelines, it is safe for vaccinated people to gather in small groups in private residences without wearing masks or social distancing. The CDC also advised people who are vaccinated to consider seeing vaccinated friends or family, while avoiding a more traditional vacation.

“The safest option this year with the pandemic still very active is a staycation, especially if you are unvaccinated and at increased risk of severe disease from COVID-19,” UW Health noted.

