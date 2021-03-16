Advertisement

Missing person alert issued for Westby woman last seen in Mondovi

Lola Bakkestuen
Lola Bakkestuen(Westby Police Dept.)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WESTBY, Wis. (WEAU) - An endangered missing person alert is issued for 66-year-old Lola Bakkestuen of Westby.

Bakkestuen was last seen in Mondovi around 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. She was driving a black, 2015 Volkswagen Jetta with Wisconsin license plate 607ULW.

She was lost somewhere in Fairchild around 1 p.m., possibly on Highway 10. Family members spoke to her and gave her directions to get back to Black River Falls. From Black River Falls she could take Highway 27 to travel home to Westby.

However, it’s unknown if she continued on Highway 10 or Highway 12. Her cell phone was turned off when family members tried making contact around 3 p.m. Her phone’s last ping was on Highway 53 near Osseo around 1:10 p.m.

She has a liver disease, which sometimes causes confusion. Contact the Westby Police Department at 608-637-2123, if you have any information.

