MITCH KNUTSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Mitch Knutson for the Sunshine Award. Mitch is always the first person willing to lend a hand to a friend and coworker. We recently had a coworker who was driving to work 40 minutes with no heat in their car in these frigid temps. Mitch didn’t hesitate and drove his vehicle the 40 minutes to their house so they had a heated vehicle to drive to work in until their car was fixed.

Anne Boehm

