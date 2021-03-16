Owner of former Eau Claire construction company charged with theft

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The owner of a former Eau Claire based construction company has been charged with theft in Eau Claire County.

Court records say Douglas Von Eschen, owner of Energy Performance, has been charged with theft-business setting (>$10,000- $100,000) on Monday.

The criminal complaint says Von Eschen won a bid to remodel a residential bathroom for a disabled child. The total bid cost was estimated at $24,000 and the Eau Claire Department of Human Services paid a down payment of $12,300 in June 2020 as part of a waiver program.

In August of 2020, a former Energy Performance office manager called the Eau Claire family to inform them that Von Eschen was believed to have moved to Las Vegas and was going to operate the business out of Nevada.

Investigators say the family was given the personal cell phone number for Von Eschen so they could contact him. They also noted that a $12,000 check that was dated June 12, 2020 had been drawn off US Bank and was paid to Energy Performance Remodelers as of June 16, 2020.

Bank transactions for the account listed say money went to mortgage payments, a treatment clinic and for construction supplies.

Von Eschen is scheduled to have his initial appearance on March 23.

