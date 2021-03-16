EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Randy’s Family Restaurant for the Sunshine Award. My neighbors, who are elderly, are experiencing some hardship as the main caretaker just returned home from the hospital having had her kidney removed. When I shared their story with Amy Cope, a co-owner of the restaurant, she provided several days-worth of meals for these lovely people. It was amazing. Of course, you would expect help from family, friends, and neighbors but from total strangers? WOW! Randy, Laura, Amy, and David Schnieder are truly invested in the Eau Claire community and helping in many ways.

Laura Johnson

