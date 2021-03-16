Red Cross Month-Disaster Relief

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

March is Red Cross Month, a time to recognize the different programs the agency offers.

Justin Kern, with the Wisconsin Red Cross, talks about the response to house fires in the state.

From January 21, 2021 to March 15, 2021, 1,221 people have been displaced by fires in Wisconsin. There have been 210 fires, which breaks down to 2.8 fires per day.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.