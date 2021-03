EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate my loving husband, Roger Forster, for a Sunshine Award for all he does for me. I broke my upper left arm back in September and it takes a long time to heal. This man does everything for me. This is my way to say thank you, baby. I love you.

Jean Forster

