Advertisement

State estimates $1.4 billion in relief funding for schools

(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction estimates the state will receive about $1.4 billion to distribute to schools from the latest federal coronavirus relief package.

DPI expects this round of funding to be double the amount in relief funds allocated in December.

Precise allocations to each state are still being finalized.

The federal bill allows DPI to hold on to a percentage of the federal funds, and requires 5 percent be spent on learning loss and 1 percent be spent on each summer school and afterschool programs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer responded to an incident in Eau Claire where one person was taken to an area hospital.
One person taken to hospital after incident in Eau Claire
Target
Target leaving downtown Minneapolis City Center offices
car crash
Osseo man dies following vehicle crash & fire
A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University...
Appointments available for COVID-19 vaccine at Eau Claire City- County Health Department
A vehicle crashed in Jackson County north of Black River Falls on March 13, 2021.
Vehicle crash in Jackson County results in OWI citation Saturday night

Latest News

Wisconsin Senate set to pass genocide education requirement
Owner of former Eau Claire construction company charged with theft
A woman gets her teeth cleaned at the dentist.
Dentists could join ranks of vaccinators in Wisconsin
Two found dead in Juneau Co. Monday afternoon