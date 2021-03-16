Advertisement

Tinder to let users run background checks on dates

For a yet-to-be-determined price, Tinder users will be able to do a background check on a...
For a yet-to-be-determined price, Tinder users will be able to do a background check on a potential date.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Feeling uneasy about your future Tinder date?

For a yet-to-be-determined price, Tinder users will be able to do a background check on a potential date. The online dating site is integrating the feature later this year.

Users would just need a first name and phone number or a full name to do the check.

The feature will pull a person’s criminal history by collecting public records, like arrests, reports of violence, abuse and restraining orders.

Tinder says testing of the new feature will take place in the coming months.

Match Group, Inc., Tinder’s parent company, will likely roll it out on its other platforms, OkCupid, Hinge, and Match.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner of former Eau Claire construction company charged with theft
The Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a Town of...
Two found dead in Juneau Co. Monday afternoon
Wisconsin health system: Worker deliberately spoiled vaccine (AP)
Eligibility date for millions with preexisting conditions moved to next week
BERNARDINO OCOTL-MONTES
Eau Claire man charged with possession of child pornography
car crash
Osseo man dies following vehicle crash & fire

Latest News

Legend, 1, was shot during a hostage situation in Houston.
Baby fighting for life after Houston officer-involved shooting
Even though things are improving, we are not out of the pandemic quite yet.
When will the pandemic officially come to an end?
Eight are dead and a suspect is in custody following three Atlanta-area massage parlor shootings.
Atlanta-area shootings leave 8 dead, many of Asian descent
Bipartisan bills call for elimination of the estate tax
President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal deadline of May 1 ‘tough’