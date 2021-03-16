Advertisement

Two found dead in Juneau Co. Monday afternoon

(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LYNDON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead Monday afternoon in Lyndon Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the bodies of a 33-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman when they responded around 2:15 p.m. to conduct a welfare check.

Authorities did not release either of their names, pending notification of the family, nor did they say how the pair died.

A 24-year-old man who lives in the home, Felix Rivera-Medina, were arrested in Eau Claire and is being held on a felony parole warrant. Twenty-three-year-old Makaela Decorah was also taken in custody in Eau Claire and is being held on a felony drug warrant.

The Sheriff’s Office did not indicate anyone has been arrested for the two individuals’ deaths.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, their deaths are being investigated by the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, Ho-Chunk Tribal Police, the State Crime Lab, and the Juneau Co. Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer responded to an incident in Eau Claire where one person was taken to an area hospital.
One person taken to hospital after incident in Eau Claire
Target
Target leaving downtown Minneapolis City Center offices
car crash
Osseo man dies following vehicle crash & fire
A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University...
Appointments available for COVID-19 vaccine at Eau Claire City- County Health Department
A vehicle crashed in Jackson County north of Black River Falls on March 13, 2021.
Vehicle crash in Jackson County results in OWI citation Saturday night

Latest News

Wisconsin Senate set to pass genocide education requirement
Owner of former Eau Claire construction company charged with theft
A woman gets her teeth cleaned at the dentist.
Dentists could join ranks of vaccinators in Wisconsin
State estimates $1.4 billion in relief funding for schools