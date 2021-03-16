Advertisement

Two men charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, illegally shining of deer

(WCAX)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men have been charged with endangering safety and illegally shining deer in Pepin County.

Court records show Dakota Anderson and Nicolas Schindler have both been charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety and three counts of illegal shining of deer. Schindler’s charges were all listed as a party to a crime.

The Pepin County criminal complaint states on Nov. 7, 2020, deputies stopped a vehicle on 968th Street where a driver, later identified as Anderson, denied doing any shooting but admitted to shining of deer.

Officials say when they approached the passenger side of the truck, they were able to see an eight point deer head and a four point skill cap in plain view. A bloody chainsaw was also in the back of the vehicle.

After some talking with law enforcement, Anderson admitted to shooting three times with the AR-15 and missing a deer. Schindler was holding the light as Anderson was shooting from the road. He then went on to list which animals where shot where.

Both Anderson and Schindler are scheduled to make an initial appearance in court on May 4.

