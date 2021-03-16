Advertisement

WATCH: 102-year-old woman joins in on great-grandson’s virtual gym class

By KPHO/KTVK Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:07 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AJO, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) - An Arizona great-grandma exercised alongside her 6-year-old great-grandson during his virtual gym class. The family says it was a special moment after the two were separated by the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly a year.

Julia Fulkerson, 102, bonded with her 6-year-old great-grandson, Brody Contreras, during his online physical education class. She started working out along with him, and the two shared laughs and freestyle moves.

“I was cracking up and taking video after video, but it was also super surreal, just kind of watching,” said Angela Groch, Brody’s mother.

Groch and her husband took Brody to visit his great-grandmother after the two parents got vaccinated for COVID-19. They hadn’t been able to see Fulkerson in nearly a year.

“This was the first time that we’d been able to really spend some time with them because of the pandemic because we are able to be safe now,” Groch said.

The reunion is now a moment the family will never forget.

“My mom is just a happy person. She’s always been that way. After her stroke, she could have been just a weepy person. Just watching her with him, it made me so happy,” said Kim Contreras, Fulkerson’s daughter.

Groch says she’s thrilled the video, which has racked up hundreds of thousands of views online, is bringing happiness to others after such a hard year.

“It just makes me so happy that it brought so much joy because it did for us, and I knew how special it was,” she said.

