EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to have Willie McCalebb receive the Sunshine Award. I am so appreciative of all the ways Mr. McCalebb supports the students and pours his heart into the students of NorthStar Middle School. He goes above and beyond every minute of the day to make whole-hearted connections with students. He supports all the unique learning needs in our classrooms. This school year has brought even more challenges to students and school staff and Mr. McCalebbs’s passion and flexibility have made each day more successful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, Mr. McCalebb!!

Hannah Brown

