Wisconsin’s COVID-19 deaths fall to 4 per day average

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – Deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin continued a falling trend Tuesday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an increase of 3 deaths, the most in three days (the death toll was revised downward on Sunday). That raised the total to 6,539 deaths over the past year, but the 7-day average dropped by half from 8 to 4 deaths per day, the lowest average since September 23.

Calumet, Douglas, Fond du Lac and Racine counties each reported one death. The death total was revised for Clark County, for a net increase of 3.

New coronavirus cases were identified in 55 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Nineteen counties added only 1 or 2 cases.

VACCINES

People with certain medical conditions will be able to start getting a COVID-19 vaccine on March 22, a week earlier than planned, Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday. This news comes as more vaccine supply heads to Wisconsin and vaccination efforts accelerate. An example of this: The state began vaccinating people over 65 in earnest in late January, and in less than two months 68.9% received at least one shot, including 41% who’ve completed their vaccination series.

Tuesday, Wisconsin was just shy of 28,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines (27,998) administered since its last report from vaccinators 24 hours earlier.

As of Tuesday, 21.9% of Wisconsin’s population (1,273,705 people) received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 12.6% of the population (721,389 people) getting fully vaccinated. That’s 11,583 more people finishing their vaccinations compared to Monday’s report. Based on the 7-day averages, Wisconsin is administering 25,132 shots a day, with 15,820 people per day completing vaccinations.

While these growing numbers inspire thoughts about herd immunity, health experts are still trying to figure out what that threshold is. The World Health Organization says the threshold for herd immunity against polio was 80% of the population vaccinated but for measles that threshold is 95%. We do know that babies can be born with antibodies against COVID-19, because of a health care worker in Florida who was fully vaccinated during pregnancy.

Here’s a look at some local vaccination numbers:

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 25,034 (23.9%) FULLY VACCINATED: 15,325 (14.9%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 14,938 (23.1%) FULLY VACCINATED: 9,397 (14.6%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 29,774 (25.2%) FULLY VACCINATED: 18,327 (15.5%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 8,258 (18.2%) FULLY VACCINATED: 3,897 (8.6%)

Vaccination numbers are expected to increase quickly throughout the spring, as two million people with medical conditions will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 29. Governor Tony Evers says all Wisconsin residents will be able to get the vaccine starting May 1.

CORONAVIRUS CASES

Wisconsin saw a higher number of coronavirus cases despite receiving the fewest test results in a week. Out of 1,612 results for people tested for the first time -- or testing positive for the first time -- there were 480 new cases. That’s the most in five days, and the 7-day average for new cases crept up to 440 after falling as low as 363 a week ago.

The positive tests were almost 30% of all the tests (29.78%), but given the small batch of results that’s really an outlier. If you look at all test results that include people who are tested multiple times (and 56% of the state’s population has been tested at least once), the positivity rate’s 7-day average is 2.1%.

This average hasn’t been higher than 2.3% since February 24 but seems to have leveled off.

A total 570,412 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Wisconsin. There are now 6,347 active cases, which is 1.11% of all cases. There are 557,367 people (97.7%) who are considered recovered, meaning more than 30 days passed since their diagnosis or they were medically cleared. 1.15% of all cases ended in death.

The state has launched a toll-free hotline to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines: 1-844-684-1064. Call center staff can help to find a vaccinator and assist with registering for an appointment. The hotline is intended for people who don’t have internet access, so please share this with anyone you know who could benefit.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS also reported a jump in the number of hospitalizations. Sixty-eight people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours with serious COVID-19 symptoms. The 7-day average is 48 people per day, unchanged from Monday. Almost 27,000 people (26,889) have been hospitalized at some point for COVID-19 treatment.

According to figures from the Wisconsin Hospital Association on Monday, the latest figures available, 214 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 57 in ICU. Changes in daily hospitalization numbers take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account.

The 134 hospitals in Wisconsin have a total 359 intensive care unit beds open, or 24.5% of the state’s ICU beds. Considering all medical beds -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- there are 2,472 hospital beds available in the state, or 22.1%.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY UPDATES (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Barron – 5,475 cases (+3) (76 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,323 cases (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,120 cases (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,161 cases (58 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Dunn – 4,302 cases (+2) (30 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,101 cases (+4) (106 deaths)

Jackson - 2,585 cases (27 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,305 cases (+6) (80 deaths)

Monroe – 4,355 cases (+2) (34 deaths)

Pepin – 811 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,553 cases (+9) (33 deaths)

Polk – 4,007 cases (+8) (47 deaths)

Rusk - 1,277 cases (+4) (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,544 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,568 cases (+5) (49 deaths)

Taylor - 1,786 cases (+3) (21 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,414 cases (+1) (37 deaths)

Vernon – 1,857 cases (+2) (38 deaths)

Washburn – 1,320 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Wood – 6,711 cases (+3) (76 deaths)

