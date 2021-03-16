Xcel Energy thanks their essential workers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While many Americans have been working from home for the past year, others have continued their jobs out in our community. Xcel energy workers continued to supply services during an uncertain time.

On Tuesday, Xcel Energy is making sure their employees feel appreciated on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic and gas worker appreciation week.

The President of Xcel in Wisconsin and Michigan, Mark Stoering was handing out coffee, donuts, and breakfast sandwiches at Kwik Trip.

Xcel workers stopped by the Black Avenue location on their way to work to pick up some treats.

