Advertisement

Xcel Energy thanks their essential workers

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While many Americans have been working from home for the past year, others have continued their jobs out in our community. Xcel energy workers continued to supply services during an uncertain time.

On Tuesday, Xcel Energy is making sure their employees feel appreciated on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic and gas worker appreciation week.

The President of Xcel in Wisconsin and Michigan, Mark Stoering was handing out coffee, donuts, and breakfast sandwiches at Kwik Trip.

Xcel workers stopped by the Black Avenue location on their way to work to pick up some treats.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer responded to an incident in Eau Claire where one person was taken to an area hospital.
One person taken to hospital after incident in Eau Claire
Target
Target leaving downtown Minneapolis City Center offices
car crash
Osseo man dies following vehicle crash & fire
A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University...
Appointments available for COVID-19 vaccine at Eau Claire City- County Health Department
A vehicle crashed in Jackson County north of Black River Falls on March 13, 2021.
Vehicle crash in Jackson County results in OWI citation Saturday night

Latest News

Wisconsin Senate set to pass genocide education requirement
Owner of former Eau Claire construction company charged with theft
A woman gets her teeth cleaned at the dentist.
Dentists could join ranks of vaccinators in Wisconsin
State estimates $1.4 billion in relief funding for schools
Two found dead in Juneau Co. Monday afternoon