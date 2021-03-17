Blugold softball embraces the ups and downs early on

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-Eau Claire softball team got six games into the 2020 season before everything came to an abrupt end. That story may be no different than other teams in the league, however the team says the way they have responded to adversity is unique.

Ups and downs is how coach Leslie Huntington can best describe what playing softball in 2021 has been like so far for the 7- 3 Blugolds.

“Obviously we love to win and that’s our goal,” Huntington said.

Winning is something this coach knows plenty about. In her 20th season as the team’s leader, she tacked on her 500th win early on.

“It’s not something I’ve thought a whole lot about, you just do what you do.”

You do what you do, in a normal year, but playing this season as coach explains, is so much more than the Xs and Os.

“Yesterday we had hitting workouts in two small groups and I found myself more concerned about the conversations I was having with the players about everything other than softball ... because they have so much going on,” Huntington says.

Well luckily, the batting is of no concern. The team has already hit more homeruns in ten games than in the entire 2019 season. The potent offense has been firing on all cylinders, majorly led by senior Abbey Place’s recent performance, landing her first ever WIAC position player of the week.

“My mindset is never outcome based. I always focus on the process and what I can do for the team so receiving the award was amazing,” Place said.

She finished the week with three doubles, a home run and six RBI.

“I had no idea, I was focused on the moment,” said Place.

“The biggest word to describe her performance this past week is clutch,” Huntington said.

Clutch is what they’ll need to be, with the ultimate goal of winning the national championship.

“I think that’s every players dream,” Place said

The Blugolds now ask themselves, why not us?

