Boat wrapped around tree in west Alabama after apparent tornado

By WSFA staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Crews responding to the area of an apparent tornado near Selma came across an unexpected sight Wednesday afternoon.

Central Alabama Electric Cooperative crews found a boat wrapped around a tree.

The small, aluminum boat was thrown into the tree with force strong enough to crimp it so that it remained suspended in the air.

Alabama remains under a significant threat of severe weather through Thursday morning.

Damage reports are still coming in.

Multiple tornadoes have already been confirmed but no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Copyright 2021 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

